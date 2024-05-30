Gateway Remaining on Cup Series Schedule in 2025

World Wide Technology Raceway will remain on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, per the track website.

Race days for NASCAR’s premier divisions will be announced at a later date.

The 1.25-mile racetrack has been on the Cup Series schedule since 2022. The track accommodated a sold-out crowd in both Cup races held at the facility to date.

Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup race at WWT, and Kyle Busch won the 2023 event.

The Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series have raced at the track on-and-off since 1997. While Xfinity does not currently race there, the Truck Series does, with the next race on Saturday, June 1.