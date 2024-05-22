Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2 Crew Members Penalized After All-Star Race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch following the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Additionally, two No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing crew members were given suspensions. Team mechanic Clint Myrick was suspended for the next eight Cup races, while tuner Keith Matthews is suspended the next four events.

Also, Stenhouse’s father Ricky Stenhouse is indefinitely suspended.

The crew members and Stenhouse’s father violated Sections 4.4.D in the NASCAR Rule Book pertaining to NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.

At the start of the All-Star Race, Stenhouse took Busch three-wide, and Busch hit the wall. Busch then proceeded to bump Stenhouse, who then shot nearly head-on into the wall. Stenhouse parked his car in Busch’s pit stall after the crash.

There were other penalties handed out after this weekend’s events. In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, No. 7 Spire Motorsports’ rear tire changer Dawson Backus was suspended one race for an infraction regarding crew protective clothing/equipment, particularly helmet straps.

Jeff Stankiewicz, crew chief of Grant Enfinger’s No. 9 CR7 Motorsports truck, was fined $2,500 for an unsecured lug nut.

Lastly, Rowan Mason, who was listed as Our Motorsports No. 5 team mechanic in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is indefinitely suspended for violating Sections 4.1 and 10.1.A in the Rule Book, regarding Substance Abuse Policy.