Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Charlotte

After a rather memorable All-Star Race for off-track reasons, all three NASCAR series return to action for a Memorial Day weekend triple-header at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Several teams have revealed patriotic paint schemes to honor the United States military. The main event serves as NASCAR’s longest race, as NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete in the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

In addition to the hype of one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, Kyle Larson will seek to complete the Memorial Day double by completing 1,100 miles between both the 600 and the Indianapolis 500.

With several military ceremonies on hand, here is who and what you can expect to appear this weekend.

Pre-Race Concert: Matchbox Twenty will be lighting up the infield stage prior to the Coca-Cola 600. The group has had several hits across multiple countries and boasts five top 10 albums, including a No. 1, on the Billboard 200.

Salute to Service: In addition to the Cup cars running banners with the names of fallen heroes who served in combat and Goodyear running “Honor and Remember” on the tires, Charlotte will have a red carpet for service members for a pre-race salute. Each branch of the military will be recognized, and U.S. Army Blackhawks will provide an airshow. A Howitzer demonstration will take place as well.

“God Bless America”: The 82nd Airborne Division Band will perform “God Bless America” and “God Bless the USA” prior to the Cup race. The 82nd Airborne Division is part of the U.S. Army.

State of Freedom Address: Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels will give the State of Freedom address as part of the pre-race ceremonies. Daniels is chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Flyover: This year’s iconic flyover will be performed by C-17s, which are from the 145th Airwing of the N.C. Air National Guard.