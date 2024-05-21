Gio Ruggiero, Venturini No. 20 Penalized After Flat Rock

Gio Ruggiero and his No. 20 Venturini Motorsports team have been penalized six points in the ARCA Menards Series East standings after a post-race inspection issue at Flat Rock Speedway, series officials announced on May 21.

The penalty comes as a result of a violation of the roof height rule after the East race at Flat Rock.

Ruggiero finished third in the Flat Rock race. Although Ruggiero remains third in the standings, his six-point penalty drops him to 20 behind leader Connor Zilisch.

In addition, team owner Billy Venturini was penalized six owner points and crew chief Shannon Rursch has been fined $750 and placed on probation for the rest of the season.

This is the second time VMS has been penalized this season. Dean Thompson and his No. 55 team were penalized after the ARCA Menards Series’ spring race at Kansas Speedway.