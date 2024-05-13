Brad Keselowski took advantage of Tyler Reddick‘s move on Chris Buescher on Sunday (May 12) at Darlington Raceway, celebrating his first victory as owner-driver of RFK Racing while Buescher and Reddick exchanged some words on pit road.

Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese discuss if Reddick could’ve done anything differently, Ford finally winning, and of course, their favorite throwback schemes of the weekend.

