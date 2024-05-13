Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Brad Keselowski took advantage of Tyler Reddick‘s move on Chris Buescher on Sunday (May 12) at Darlington Raceway, celebrating his first victory as owner-driver of RFK Racing while Buescher and Reddick exchanged some words on pit road.
Adam Cheek and Vito Pugliese discuss if Reddick could’ve done anything differently, Ford finally winning, and of course, their favorite throwback schemes of the weekend.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.