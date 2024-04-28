What Happened?

Denny Hamlin dominated the final stage at Dover Motor Speedway and held off a late charge from Kyle Larson to take his third win of the season. Hamlin’s teammate Martin Truex Jr. finished third despite punching a hole in the nose of his car on a restart.

Hamlin had the edge on restarts late in the race, opening up a gap on his competitors. As the runs went on, however, Larson would close. This proved especially true on the drive to the finish. While Larson got within a few car lengths, he ultimately could not pull alongside Hamlin, who matches William Byron for most wins in the series this year.

DENNY HAMLIN HOLDS OFF KYLE LARSON TO WIN AT DOVER! pic.twitter.com/15av5mvYFE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 28, 2024

What Really Happened?

The action at Dover — from the green flag to the final battle — was the latest installment in an escalating brawl between two titanic teams. While Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports dominate the headlines, the recent era of equality between the underdogs and the favorites is coming to an end.

After three seasons, it finally appears the Next Gen car might be beginning to lose its element of unpredictability. The widely praised parity of small teams competing for wins against big teams no longer exists.

The last two seasons produced 25 different winners from 12 different organizations. Many of these wins were more than just lucky superspeedway victories and involved the eventual winner running up front while leading a large number of laps.

This parity from the past has quickly evaporated to start the 2024 season. Through the first 11 races, only two teams have dominated everywhere except the superspeedways. Dover proved yet another example Sunday afternoon.

Don’t take this the wrong way, the race still looked good on paper. A number of drivers held the lead for periods of time, and nobody really ran away with the race. Even at the end, most people had a feeling Larson would make a run at Hamlin.

Ton of parity at the front of the field so far.



We're 300 laps in, 7 drivers have led double-digit laps and Truex has led the most laps of any driver, with 69.#NASCAR #Wurth400 — Stephen Stumpf (@stephen_stumpf) April 28, 2024

This common theme appears almost weekly. A group of drivers take turns leading chunks of laps, helping the races feel a little more competitive. When you look at the pylon (or video board, depending on the track nowadays), the front of the grid normally has about eight common denominators.

No matter the track, no matter the discipline and no matter the weekend, Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports duel for the front, with Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing third-wheeling just a few steps behind. The rest of the field stays consistently inconsistent with who finishes inside the top 15.

For a car whose selling point relied on how underdogs could fight with the big boys, the 2024 season has so far failed to fit the bill. This may not be a major negative, though.

While Miles the Monster loomed large throughout the weekend, the NASCAR titans driving for Gibbs and Hendrick offered up another battle in what will surely turn into a heavyweight bout for the ages this summer.

Hamlin and Larson have traded blows for the past few seasons, and when you think about it, the Hendrick drivers as a whole have had a large share of incidents with the Gibbs bunch. However, the variety of winners and underdogs in past seasons crowded the headlines and labeled many of the moments as “racing incidents.”

Through 11 races, Dover proves the top teams can’t hide any more. Today, Larson and Hamlin treated each other respectfully. As the season progresses and desperation grows, expect intensity to increase — and tensions to grow.

Who Stood Out?

Yet again, Noah Gragson represented the best of the Ford camp. True, Ryan Blaney likely had more speed. But Gragson was in his tire tracks for most of the race and much of the weekend.

Gragson had a phenomenal qualifying effort, starting well inside the top 10. He maintained his position fairly well inside the top third of the running order throughout the race, though he slowly drifted backwards. During the caution that interrupted the pit cycle, Gragson found his way near the front again for another solid finish.

Speaking of cautions and sorting out timing, Daniel Hemric deserves a nod for two straight top-10 finishes. Last week, it took NASCAR a while to award Hemric a ninth-place finish. This week he equaled that result, albeit with a much different path.

The No. 31 team played strategy, leaving Hemric out a little longer when green flag pit stops began in the third stage. Hemric caught a break and lined up inside the top 10 for the final few restarts. The track position game was unkind to others, but it helped Hemric maintain for another great finish.

Who Fell Flat?

What has happened to Christopher Bell?

The bad luck bug has spread to the No. 20. In each of the last four weekends, Bell has crashed at least once during the race. This weekend, Bell had two incidents in two days.

What a wild year for Christopher Bell: The best at what could be the #championship4 finale (Phoenix) but also headed for his fifth finish of 33rd or worse.#NASCAR #Wurth400 — Tom Bowles (@NASCARBowles) April 28, 2024

Saturday set the team behind for the race, and Bell never really drove to the front like Truex and Hamlin did. Heck, even Ty Gibbs fought to 10th at the end of the race. Bell needs something positive, and he just might get it at Kansas Speedway — as long as he keeps his car rolling forward.

I know he didn’t have the highest expectations, but after a promising practice, Jimmie Johnson felt a little flat. He never cracked the top 20 and definitely struggled, especially early. The Dover master is still a learner when it comes to the Next Gen style of driving.

In every single start that Jimmie Johnson has run the Legacy Motor Club No. 84 car (6 starts), Austin Cindric has always finished ahead of Johnson despite Cindric having an average finish around 20th in those races. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/NS2lqNU99a — Jared Haas (@RealJaredHaas) April 28, 2024

Better Than Last Time?

Yes, the aero blocking for the win is pretty frustrating. But it’s not going anywhere, because NASCAR has committed to this car.

Felt the racing at Dover was better overall. But too many people talking about track position after the race.



Remains a track where it's very, very difficult to pass.#NASCAR #Wurth400 — Tom Bowles (@NASCARBowles) April 28, 2024

Still, Dover remains an extremely underrated track. The wide racing groove provided the event with many exciting moments throughout the race.

Multi groove racing? In the next gen? In this economy?! — Phil Spain (@philenespanol) April 28, 2024

While the battle at the end led to more air blocking, the overall race and the final run to the finish certainly was better than the last event. Running the race as scheduled on Sunday also helps as well.

Paint Scheme of the Race

Asking to pick a single best paint scheme for this race might be an impossible task. This week, the best looks deserve a paint scheme podium.

On the third tier, Bubba Wallace’s throwback to his U.S. Air Force look from 2019 paid homage to a great, simple scheme.

Bubba Wallace’s #23 U.S. Air Force / Xfinity scheme that will run at the 2024 Dover race. pic.twitter.com/VBDJyqhZ1l — William Nagel (@William_Nagel_) April 26, 2024

At the silver spot, Reddick’s McDonalds scheme made a splash. The idea to have a white base with the red dripping from the top down the sides translated to a great on-track look.

The first stage of racing will end under caution @MonsterMile



Stage points for the No. 45 @McDonalds team 🎉 pic.twitter.com/kxvjrqs2nu — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 28, 2024

But the most identifiable scheme rolled with rookie Corey Heim, as he took over the iconic No. 43 STP colors while filling in for Erik Jones. The scheme design flowed nicely with the front of the Camry nose, and the bright colors stood out any time the car popped on the screen.

Grateful to make my first cup start today. A moment I’ve dreamed of since I was 5 years old. Thank you @LEGACYMotorClub @toyotaracing for believing in me. #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/D24o5fVp5G — Corey Heim (@CoreyHeim_) April 28, 2024

What’s Next?

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Kansas Speedway for the first time this year. The AdventHealth 400 begins Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1.