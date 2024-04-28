Kevin Harvick Announced as Kyle Larson’s Standby for NASCAR All-Star Race

Kevin Harvick was revealed to be the standby driver for Kyle Larson at the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May.
The announcement was made by Larson and Harvick on FOX’s NASCAR RaceDay pre-race show on Sunday (April 28) afternoon and is due to scheduling conflicts with Larson’s debut in the Indianapolis 500.
Harvick will drive the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports for All-Star practice and qualifying while Larson is practicing for the Indy 500’s Fast Friday.
“Yeah, we’ve been trying to find drivers and stuff to replace me in the seat for practice and looked at lots of resumes, and unfortunately, Clint’s [Bowyer] didn’t make the cut, so we decided to go with Kevin Harvick,” Larson told FOX Sports.
“When Rick [Hendrick] called, a couple days ago, he said, ‘Hey, I need a favor,’ and I know when the conversation starts like that, usually you have to say yes,” Harvick said.
Larson is the defending winner of the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Harvick retired from NASCAR Cup Series competition following the conclusion of the 2023 season and has been working as an analyst for FOX Sports this year.
Harvick will practice and qualify the No. 5 car on Friday, May 17. It remains to be seen if Harvick will be needed behind the wheel for the heat races or the All-Star Race on Saturday and Sunday.
Harvick has a chance to experience a top level car compared to what he retired from.
Ah so that’s what all the “Harvick returning to the Cup series” chatter was about.