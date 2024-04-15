Entry List: 2024 GEICO 500

Race 10 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Talladega Superspeedway, features 38 cars for 40 positions.

All 38 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Cody Ware will run his first Cup race since he finished 34th at Richmond Raceway in April 2023. Ware is driving the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing, which Kaz Grala most recently ran at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shane van Gisbergen is in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. This is van Gisbergen’s first superspeedway start in the Cup Series and fourth start overall. He finished 20th at Circuit of the Americas, also in the No. 16.

Anthony Alfredo is back in the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports. It is the second start this season for both Alfredo and the No. 62 team, as the pairing finished 27th in the Daytona 500.

BJ McLeod returns with his team in the No. 78. Talladega is McLeod’s third attempt of the season and his second start. He failed to qualify for the Daytona 500 and finished 24th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 2024 GEICO 500 will run Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on FOX.