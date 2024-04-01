Stock Car Scoop: How Did Wet-Weather Tires Fare at Richmond?

After a slight delay for rain, the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 went off without a hitch on Sunday (March 31) at Richmond Raceway. As Denny Hamlin surged to the front late to win the race, NASCAR made a historic call with wet-weather tires to even get the race going as close to on-time as possible.
Adam Cheek and Michael Massie discuss that decision, as well as the caution-that-maybe-shouldn’t-have-been for Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.‘s dominance and more.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.