Stock Car Scoop: How Did Wet-Weather Tires Fare at Richmond?

After a slight delay for rain, the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 went off without a hitch on Sunday (March 31) at Richmond Raceway. As Denny Hamlin surged to the front late to win the race, NASCAR made a historic call with wet-weather tires to even get the race going as close to on-time as possible.

Adam Cheek and Michael Massie discuss that decision, as well as the caution-that-maybe-shouldn’t-have-been for Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.‘s dominance and more.

