Entry List: 2024 Long John Silver’s 200

The sixth race of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, held at Martinsville Speedway, has 33 trucks vying for 36 positions.

All 33 trucks will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

William Sawalich returns to the No. 1 truck for TRICON Garage, his second Truck start of the season. He finished 21st in the same truck at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sammy Smith is making his first Truck start of 2024 and the second of his career, driving the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. He ran the No. 17 for TRICON in the opening round of 2023 at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished 14th. Connor Zilisch drove the No. 7 at Circuit of the Americas.

Stephen Mallozzi is driving the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing. This is Mallozzi’s sixth career Truck start and first of 2024. He last raced at Bristol in 2023.

Kaden Honeycutt makes his third Truck start of the season in the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports. He has finished sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway and 12th at Bristol to date. Ross Chastain drove the truck at COTA.

Cam Waters is attempting his NASCAR debut in the No. 66 for ThorSport Racing. Conner Jones has driven the truck in three races this season so far.

Terry Carroll Motorsports return to the track with Justin Carroll driving the No. 90. He finished 36th in the team’s only previous attempt of 2024 at Bristol.

The 2024 Long John Silver’s 200 will run Friday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race can be watched on FOX Sports 1.