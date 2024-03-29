Kris Wright Added to TRICON Truck Lineup

Kris Wright will drive two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for TRICON Garage, TRICON announced March 29.

He’ll pilot the No. 1 at Texas Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

“I’m very excited and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to drive for one of the top-tier NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams, paired with Toyota Racing,” Wright said in a team release. “I’m looking forward to hitting the track with TRICON and seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Wright is the seventh driver announced to drive the No. 1 for 2024. Toni Breidinger, Colby Howard, William Sawalich, Brenden Queen, Jack Hawksworth and Christopher Bell have also either driven the truck or will do so before the end of the year.

Wright is currently running the full ARCA Menards Series schedule in the No. 15 for Venturini Motorsports. Through two races, he has a best finish of 12th at Phoenix Raceway.

He has 45 career Truck starts to date between 2020 and 2023.