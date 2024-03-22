Mason Mitchell Running 2 ARCA Races for Sigma

A comeback is in the works for a former ARCA Menards Series champion.

Sigma Performance Services announced March 22 that Mason Mitchell will run a pair of races for the team this season.

Mitchell, the 2014 ARCA champion, will drive the No. 23 Chevy with sponsorship from GMS Fabrication on March 30 when the ARCA Menards Series West visits Irwindale Speedway.

Mitchell’s second start will be at his home track of Iowa Speedway on June 14 in the ARCA Menards Series. Longtime sponsor Karl Chevrolet will be his sponsor.

Crew chief Kevin Reed will also be reunited with Mitchell, having won together previously at Kansas in 2015.

“I’ve longed to return to ARCA racing,” Mitchell said in a team release. “It’s where my heart lies and has always been. The series holds a special place for me and my family. I consider myself fortunate to collaborate with Joe Farre and everyone at SIGMA, and to reunite with Kevin Reed. We all share the same mindset and goals, which are to win races.”

Mitchell won the 2014 ARCA Menards Series title with 18 top 10s in 20 races and a win at Chicagoland Speedway. Mitchell only ran on a part-time basis in the series over the next four seasons, with his last national series start being in 2018 at Iowa, where he finished eighth.

SPS fields the No. 23 full time in the West Series. Grant Enfinger drove the car at Phoenix Raceway, finishing third.