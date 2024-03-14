MBM Returning to the Cup Series With Timmy Hill, Additional Races Planned

UPDATE: MBM Motorsports team owner Carl Long told Frontstretch it plans to also run at North Wilkesboro Speedway with Timmy Hill at the wheel.

Other NASCAR Cup Series races it’s planning to run are the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, the Chicago street course, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, the Charlotte ROVAL, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“These are races we will plan for,” Long told Frontstretch. “Talking to other drivers and sponsorship possibilities to make this happen.”

Original story: MBM Motorsports announced its return to the NASCAR Cup Series on March 14, as the team will compete in the series for the first time since 2022 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 24.

NEWS: For the first time since 2022, MBM is returning to the #NASCAR Cup Series! @TimmyHillRacer is set to drive our #66 Ford @COTA in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.



— MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) March 14, 2024

The team will once again field the No. 66 for Timmy Hill as it had previously before scaling back from the Cup Series early in 2022. For Hill, he will attempt his first start since Phoenix Raceway in November of 2021. Hill attempted to qualify for the 2022 Daytona 500, but failed to do so. Both instances came when Hill was driving for Carl Long and the MBM team.

The last time MBM was seen in the Cup Series was for the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022, when JJ Yeley piloted the No. 55 for the team. As for the No. 66, the last time it was in action for MBM was with Boris Said behind the wheel at COTA in 2022.