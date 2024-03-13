Danill Kvyat Returns to NASCAR With SS-GreenLight Racing

Former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat has announced he is returning to NASCAR to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for SS-GreenLight Racing at Circuit of the Americas on March 23 in the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro.

“I’m excited to get back into NASCAR,” Kvyat said. “I had a lot of fun in my previous races. The competition style is very different from F1 and World Endurance. I’m especially looking forward to my race at COTA. I’ve been there with F1, so it will be interesting to experience the track in a Camaro.”

Kvyat last competed in NASCAR in 2022 when he made three NASCAR Cup Series starts for Team Hezeberg as well as one Xfinity Series start for Sam Hunt Racing. Also this year, Kvyat is slated to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Lamborghini Iron Lynx in the Hypercar class.

“I’m thrilled to have Daniil in the #07 at COTA,” team owner Bobby Dotter said. “You can’t get much better than a former F1 driver for a road course ringer. Daniil is a great competitor, but he’s also a great partner for our team. He’s been in the shop every day since he got to Charlotte helping to get the car ready and getting to know the team. We’re looking forward to seeing what he does on the track.”

Kvyat has signed a few sponsor deals in preparation for his return to NASCAR. Those include GoTrax, a producer of personal electric vehicles, and Sonoma Aviation, which owns and operates two FBOs in California. More sponsors are to be announced in the coming weeks.