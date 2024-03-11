Tyler Ankrum Picks Up Ullico Sponsorship

Ullico will serve as primary sponsor for Tyler Ankrum and the No. 18 truck in two races for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced March 11.

Ankrum will race with Ullico sponsorship at Bristol Motor Speedway this week (March 16) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 28).

“It’s an honor to represent Ullico again this season,” Ankrum said in a team release. “This is our second year together and I couldn’t be happier to run their colors at Bristol and Nashville. It’s been a great start to the year and I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum as we grow this partnership.

“Ullico is doing remarkable things for union members financial security, and I’m thrilled that I can represent them on the track again this season. Hopefully, we can put the No. 18 in victory lane this weekend for them at Bristol.”

Ullico previously backed the Truck regular in 2023 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when Ankrum drove the No. 16 for Hattori Racing Enterprises. He finished 10th in that event.

Ankrum has gotten off to a strong start in 2024, as he sits atop the regular season standings heading into this weekend’s race at Bristol. He has one top five, a second at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and two top 10s after three races.