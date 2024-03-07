NASCAR Mailbox: Is It Time to Hit the Panic Button on Alex Bowman & Chase Elliott?

Kyle Larson waltzed away with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott finished outside the top 10. Are the Nos. 9 and 48 teams going to hit the panic button after three races?

With the increase in viewership for the Cup Series, can that viewership translate to the lower series as well?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.