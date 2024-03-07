NASCAR Mailbox: Is It Time to Hit the Panic Button on Alex Bowman & Chase Elliott?

Kyle Larson waltzed away with a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott finished outside the top 10. Are the Nos. 9 and 48 teams going to hit the panic button after three races?
With the increase in viewership for the Cup Series, can that viewership translate to the lower series as well?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
No. The sport and cars and engineering change so quickly. They both were out for an extended period of time. The cars changed. They are in catch-up mode. I would not exhibit concern until after Charlotte. Neither have forgotten how to drive, neither have sub-par equipment. It is tough to win. I am not a fan, however, I can analyze and evaluate data. Both are fin.
They both Suck……..Larson is leaps and Bounds ahead of them. Elliot Sales a lot of T-Shirts like JR did so he’s safe for a little while but Alex will be gone by next year…….
I don’t believe so. Chase is back 100% this season. Both he and Alex have shown great speed so far this season.
They’re both DOOMED! DOOMED, I TELL YA!! lol
They might as well retire! They are too old to stay with the yung pups coming in now!
LOL
Chase needs to get rid of his crew chief. I have said it for a long time.Chase usually fads in stage 3 just like this last weekend. Alan his crew chief coldnt win with Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon or Dale jr. Yes they won a championship together but that was Covid time and didnt have to qualify most of the year.
Agree 100%. Alan Gustfason is washed up and dragging Elliott down . Can’t blame the leg either. Good example is the road course where the road course ringer who never drove a cup car wins the race. The car was prepared perfect that blows the missed races theory out of the water. William Byron didn’t run well until he got his new crew chief. Suarez wins Atlanta with a new crew chief. Now I know heisses the big wrecks but he still won and beat Kyle Bush and the championship winner Ryan Blaney. Larson didn’t do much in the 42 and was rewarded a new ride at HMS after getting fired . Got a good crew chief now and wins. It’s half and half. Got to be a good driver and have a good crew chief and crew. Chase has not got a crew or crew chief worth ten cents. Chase deserves better from HMS .
Oh YES!!
Let’s hit the panic button after 3 races.
(2 were admittedly crap shoot races)
That will create a buzz as all the Elliott fans come to rescue their boy from such dissing.
We have to have something to talk about and this should get a lot of hits.
There were questions before the events started! Stay tuned! More to follow! A lot more!
Yeah, I’m sure your hoping.
As A famous Brit once said, “Much ado about nothing”.
Seriously? After 3 races? No that’s just silly.
Agree, after 3 races the freaking out begins? We’ve sunk to new depths.
Ya all its literally 3 races I’m and your all saying there done for I beg to differ there very close and when they win its like the first win as a driver the pressure is off them remember they didn’t win at all last year and both came back from injuries chase has been much more aggressive and bowman been steady and consistent. What about drivers like joey,brad,Bubba stinking wallace just too name a few chase was involved in the wreck that took out majority of feild and he had just enough damage to hurt his chance at winning at Atlanta. You all need to be patient beside chase and bowman come on when it really matters