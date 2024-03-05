Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel & Colin Braun Driving for Coyne

Jack Harvey, Nolan Siegel and Colin Braun will compete for Dale Coyne Racing during the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season, DCR announced March 5.

Harvey will drive the No. 18 for 14 races this season, while Siegel will be behind the wheel of the INVST Honda for four races. Harvey will kick off the season in the car this weekend at St. Petersburg.

Braun, meanwhile, will pilot the team’s No. 51 entry in a partnership with Rick Ware Racing in at least two races.

“I’m thrilled to join Dale Coyne Racing for this season,” Harvey said in a team release. “I want to thank Dale, INVST and many other supporters for giving me this opportunity to return to the NTT IndyCar Series and continue this journey.”

Harvey competed in all but three IndyCar races in 2023 with RLL Racing, earning a best finish of 13th at Long Beach.

Siegel will debut for DCR in the $1 Million Challenge at Thermal Club in Southern California and bookend his four starts with a chance to make the field for this year’s Indianapolis 500. He will maintain his full-time status in Indy NXT while making his IndyCar debut at non-conflicting events.

“I’m super excited to be joining Dale Coyne Racing for Thermal, Long Beach the Indianapolis 500 and Toronto in the [No.] 18 car this season,” Siegel said. “It’s a lifelong dream come true for me to be racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. I can’t wait to make the most of this opportunity.”

Braun, a sports car racing veteran, will make his first start in the series at St. Petersburg and then make another appearance at Thermal Club, with others possible throughout the year.

“I’m so pumped about doing my first two NTT IndyCar Series races at St. Petersburg and Thermal Club with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR,” Braun said. “I want to give a huge thank you to Dale. What an opportunity he gave me last week to get a taste of the Indy car in Sebring. It was so fun to drive. The folks at Honda and HRC also made me feel right at home. I can’t wait to get going in St. Pete.”

“It’s been a busy offseason and we’re extremely pleased with our driver lineup heading into the 2024 season,” team owner Dale Coyne said. “I think we have a great combination of drivers that will work well together, as they’ve shown at our tests in Homestead and Sebring.”

It’s not yet known who will drive the No. 51 outside of Braun this season.