The Pit Straight: Should We Keep Watching F1?

The opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 season brought a wholly unsurprisingly result: a dominant win from Max Verstappen.
Barring some form of divine intervention, many F1 fans – and drivers – have reliably decided the general look of this season. Nobody will be surprised if in nine months we are referring to Verstappen as a four-time F1 World Champion. So… what’s the point? Why tune in, why follow along, when everybody and their mother can tell how this is going to play out?
In seeking answers to this very question, Alex Gintz summons Trey Lyle to provide a more casual fan’s point of view on the matter for the first episode of The Pit Straight this season. The two compare the era of Verstappen dominance to previous nigh unbeatable team-driver combinations, ponder the implications of F1’s highly-political, and at times scandalous, nature for new fans, and question whether all these factors ultimately make for a more reputable racing series.
Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.
F1 is a sham, on the same level as WWE wrestling.
Way to much behind the scenes political bs, has been for decades. No actual “racing” for the lead, just a parade of million dollar show cars. Pitiful at best !