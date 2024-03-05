The Pit Straight: Should We Keep Watching F1?

The opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 season brought a wholly unsurprisingly result: a dominant win from Max Verstappen.

Barring some form of divine intervention, many F1 fans – and drivers – have reliably decided the general look of this season. Nobody will be surprised if in nine months we are referring to Verstappen as a four-time F1 World Champion. So… what’s the point? Why tune in, why follow along, when everybody and their mother can tell how this is going to play out?

In seeking answers to this very question, Alex Gintz summons Trey Lyle to provide a more casual fan’s point of view on the matter for the first episode of The Pit Straight this season. The two compare the era of Verstappen dominance to previous nigh unbeatable team-driver combinations, ponder the implications of F1’s highly-political, and at times scandalous, nature for new fans, and question whether all these factors ultimately make for a more reputable racing series.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.