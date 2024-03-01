Pato O’Ward Extends With Arrow McLaren

Pato O’Ward will remain with Arrow McLaren in the NTT IndyCar Series past 2024, the team announced March 1.

The exact length of the extension was not announced, though it is for multiple years, meaning O’Ward will be with the team through at least the end of 2025.

“I couldn’t be more excited to sign this deal with the team,” O’Ward said in a team release. “I have to thank Zak and Gavin, the partners and all who were involved in making this happen, especially before the NTT IndyCar Series season starts so we can focus on racing and winning. McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I’ll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least.”

“This is a big day for the team and for Pato,” team principal Gavin Ward added. “It’s been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We’re thrilled to continue racing with him and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group. Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential.”

O’Ward did not win for the team in 2023 but scored four runner-up finishes, including three of four to start the season. He finished fourth in points.