Entry List: 2024 Pennzoil 400

The NASCAR Cup Series’ third race of the 2024 season comes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 400.

There are 37 cars entered for 40 spots, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Derek Kraus makes his Cup debut, driving for Kaulig Racing in the No. 16. This is the first of multiple starts this season for Kraus, who will run a total of six times in the car.

NY Racing Team is back after skipping the second round at Atlanta Motor Speedway. JJ Yeley will pilot the No. 44 like he did in the Daytona 500, when the organization failed to qualify.

BJ McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports are not on the entry list this week, the No. 78’s first skip of the season.

The race will be run on Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.