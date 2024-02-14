Joey Logano Wins Pole for 2024 Daytona 500

Joey Logano has won the pole for the 2024 Daytona 500, the 29th pole of his career and first Daytona 500 pole for Team Penske. Logano posted a lap speed of 181.947 mph en route to the top spot in the lineup.

It’s an all-Ford front row as Michael McDowell qualified second, which in turn marks the first time since 2014 that Hendrick Motorsports did not have a car qualify on the front row for the 500.

Everyone outside the front row set their starting spots for the Bluegreens Vacations Duels, with the odd-numbered qualifiers racing in Duel 1 and the even-numbered qualifiers racing in Duel 2.

Kyle Larson qualified third, with Austin Cindric fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

William Byron was the third and final Hendrick car to make it to the second round of qualifying as he qualified sixth, with Austin Dillon taking seventh on the grid and Kyle Busch eighth.

Ross Chastain qualified ninth, and Harrison Burton qualified 10th.

Alex Bowman‘s streak of six consecutive front row starts in the 500 has come to an end, as he timed in 17th on his qualifying lap.

Anthony Alfredo in the No. 62 and David Ragan in the No. 60 are the two open cars that locked themselves into the Daytona 500 on speed.

Jimmie Johnson in the No. 84, JJ Yeley in the No. 44 and BJ McLeod in the No. 78 did not post a fast enough time to advance Wednesday night (Feb. 14). A shifter problem forced Kaz Grala in the No. 36 to forfeit his lap.

All four drivers will fight for the final two spots in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, which take place Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.