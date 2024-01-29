Becca Monopoli Running Daytona ARCA Race

Becca Monopoli will be competing in the ARCA Menards Series’ season opener at Daytona International Speedway, she announced Jan. 29 on her Facebook page.

Per the release, she’ll pilot the No. 47 Toyota for Mixon Racing with support from Mike Harmon Racing.

“I am grateful to have the support of my family, my team, and sponsors who have believed in me, as I set forth on my amazing journey into NASCAR,” Monopoli said in the release.

“I have been to many races at the track and for me now to have this opportunity, going from the stands to the driver’s seat is a dream come true.”

Monopoli tested at Daytona on Jan. 12-13.

The release states that Monopoli runs in the PRO TRUCK Series, earning several wins; she’s also competed in super late models and other events.

The Daytona ARCA 200 is set to run on Feb. 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports 1.