Toni Breidinger Returning to Venturini in Full ARCA Season

Toni Breidinger will once again compete for Venturini Motorsports in the full 2024 ARCA Menards Series season, Venturini announced Jan. 26.

Breidinger will drive the No. 25, with Cayden Lapevich as her crew chief.

“I’m really excited to run another full season with Toyota Racing and Venturini Motorsports,” Breidinger said in a team release. “Working with Toyota Racing and Venturini Motorsports has given me the tools and resources to develop as a driver.”

“This is a great opportunity for me and I’m ready to capitalize on the moment. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this all come together and I’m grateful for the support I’ve be able to pursue my dreams. I truly cannot thank my partners enough for believing in not only me, but female athletes. I’m ready to kick off this season with Toyota and VMS at Daytona.”

She ran part time in 2023, earning four top fives and seven top 10s. In her ARCA career, Breidinger’s claimed four top fives and 16 top-10 finishes.

Additionally, she competed in three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races last season for TRICON Garage, earning a best finish of 15th at Kansas Speedway.

Sponsors for Breidinger’s 2024 campaign will be announced at a later date.