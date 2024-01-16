Trackhouse Extends With Quaker State for 2024

Quaker State will return as a sponsor of Trackhouse Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series program for 2024, Trackhouse announced Jan. 16.

The company will sponsor Daniel Suarez in a primary capacity in multiple races in 2024, while also repping Ross Chastain as an associate sponsor.

Suarez’s No. 99 will sport Quaker State sponsorship at Richmond Raceway in March, Darlington Raceway in May and Atlanta Motor Speedway in September.

“We are honored to continue our relationship with Quaker State and take pride they are one of Trackhouse’s strongest supporters,” Trackhouse’s Justin Marks said in a team release. “Not only is Quaker State a good partner on the business side but the expertise they bring to our team when it comes to oils and lubricants that go in our race cars every race gives us an advantage on the track.”

Quaker State will also sponsor Suarez in the NASCAR Mexico Series race that precedes the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in February.

Suarez scored three top fives and 10 top 10s in the Cup Series in 2023. One of those came with Quaker State sponsorship, a runner-up finish at Atlanta.