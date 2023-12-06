Dawson Cram Moving to JDM Full Time in 2024

Dawson Cram will drive for JD Motorsports full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, JDM announced Dec. 6.

Cram is driving the No. 4, which was piloted by a variety of drivers in 2023.

Sponsorship for the effort has not yet been announced.

“Dawson brings us a bright new perspective and a fire for racing,” owner Johnny Davis said in a release. “He and his family have been involved in the sport since he was 5 years old, and we want to help him take his career to the next level. He’ll be a great addition to our team.”

“I’m very excited to move along in NASCAR with Johnny’s team,” Cram added. “I’ve seen how they work and how they race every week, and I know they build good cars and fast cars. I know this will be a plus for me and the team.”

Cram has made 12 Xfinity starts since 2021. Though none of them have come with JDM before 2024, he did previously work with the team as a mechanic.

In 2023, Cram qualified for nine races, with a best finish of 19th in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway for SS-Green Light Racing. The majority of his appearances that year came with Mike Harmon Racing.

Cram is the first driver to be announced to the JDM stable for 2024. The team operated two cars, the Nos. 4 and 6, in 2023, with Brennan Poole the main driver for the latter; he has since moved to Alpha Prime Racing.