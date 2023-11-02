Race Weekend Central
Bringing the Heat: 2023 Championship Weekend Day 1

Bryan Nolen and Michael Massie

On this special edition of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie live from Phoenix for NASCAR Championship weekend.

On day one, the guys gave their thoughts after talking with all the championship contenders from each of the National Series Championship Four participants.

Plus, some reactions to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice and Qualifying and a preview of the truck race on Friday Night.

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

