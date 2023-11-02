Bringing the Heat: 2023 Championship Weekend Day 1

On this special edition of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie live from Phoenix for NASCAR Championship weekend.

On day one, the guys gave their thoughts after talking with all the championship contenders from each of the National Series Championship Four participants.

Plus, some reactions to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice and Qualifying and a preview of the truck race on Friday Night.

Click above to listen here, or check it out wherever you get your podcasts.