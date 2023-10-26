Callum Ilott Not Returning to Juncos Hollinger

Callum Ilott will not race with Juncos Hollinger Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2024, JHR announced Oct. 26.

“While it is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Callum Ilott, I would like to express my gratitude to Callum for all of his efforts during his time with our team, and we deeply appreciate his contributions,” Ricardo Juncos, team co-owner, said in a team release. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. Callum has shown immense talent, and we have no doubt that he will continue to make his mark in the world of motorsport.”

Added Ilott: “I want to extend my gratitude to Juncos Hollinger Racing for the opportunity to be part of their team. I have immense respect for the organization, and our time together has been a valuable experience. I look forward to exploring new opportunities and challenges in my racing career.”

Ilott’s departure comes after two seasons with the team full time. He snagged a pair of fifth-place finishes in 2023, his best results in the series.

JHR has not yet announced his replacement, nor has Illot revealed his plans for 2024. The team previously announced an extension for Agustin Canapino for 2024.