Happy Hour: Was the Hail Melon Ball Dropped?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Vito Pugliese break down how NASCAR failed to capitalize on its most viral moment in recent memory: Ross Chastain‘s Hail Melon at Martinsville Speedway last fall.
But first, the guys debate whether Denny Hamlin really is the best ever without a championship after a DNF at Homestead-Miami Speedway left him on the wrong side of the cut line. They each give their take on who is the best without a title.
Then the roundtable talks whether the playoff system should be changed if Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. miss out on the Championship 4 after having incredible regular seasons.
Finally, in the YouTube portion of the show, Nolen, Massie and Pugliese were all fans of NASCAR long before they covered it and they each had a favorite driver. In light of Jeff Gordon‘s recent comments about how teams need fans to become fans of them and not the drivers, the trio each detail what they did after their favorite driver retired.
Listen here or on all podcast platforms.
About the author
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.