Bringing the Heat: A Conversation With Marty Smith, Pt. 1

On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen and Trey Lyle have a chat with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss his coverage over the years of both NASCAR and college football.

They also discussed the impact coaches have made in his life that led him to write his new book Sideline CEO: Leadership Principles from Championship Coaches.

After the first part of the conversation with Smith (tune in next week for part two), Nolen is joined by Michael Massie to talk about the latest headlines in NASCAR. They discuss Silly Season, including Ryan Preece‘s confirmed return to Stewart-Haas Racing and Sammy Smith going to the JR Motorsports No. 8 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Nolen and Massie then go into the Playoff Roundup, where they discuss whose stock is up, whose is down and who is at threat of being eliminated after the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend.

For the Sound Bite of the Week, the guys discuss the struggles that Kyle Busch has had over the last couple of months of the season after winning three races early on.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

