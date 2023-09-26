Podcast: Play in new window | Download
As the conclusion of the 2023 Formula 1 season approaches, we all know the season finale will be hosted by the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi.
But, is this the right place to close out the F1 season each year? Are there better options? Brazil, China, Japan and the United States are among a plethora of nations which have played host to the F1 finale in the past, and Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz want to know where else the season finale may be best served.
The two geography enthusiasts discuss their ideal season finales, the merits of Abu Dhabi vs other venues, and try to reach a compromise regarding where to move the finale in a perfect world.
