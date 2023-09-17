Stock Car Scoop: 2 Former NASCAR Cup Champions Eliminated at Bristol

Denny Hamlin walked away with the victory, all five Toyotas advanced to the Round 12 and two former NASCAR Cup Series champions were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday (Sept. 16) night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Adam Cheek and Michael Massie are joined by Jayski’s Dustin Albino to break down the current postseason picture and four races’ worth of excitement at the Last Great Colosseum, from Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano‘s eliminations to Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr. surviving and advancing.

