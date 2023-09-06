Daniel Hemric Switching to Kaulig No. 10 for Rest of 2023

Kaulig Racing has shifted Daniel Hemric to the No. 10 for the remainder of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced Sept. 6.

Hemric has competed in the team’s No. 11 in all 25 races this season.

“As we prepare to close out the 2023 season, Daniel Hemric will take over the No. 10 Chevrolet for the remaining races to contend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship,” Kaulig president Chris Rice said in a release.

The No. 11 is not locked into the owner’s playoffs while the No. 10 is by virtue of wins by NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson and AJ Allmendinger this season. The No. 11 is 10th in the owner’s standings.

Hemric sits 11th in the playoff standings, 55 points above the cut line with one race remaining in the regular season. The 2021 series champion has earned five top fives and 13 tops in his second season with the team.

The No. 11 will be driven by Derek Kraus this weekend.

