He finally did it. This Sunday (Sept. 3), Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen did something that nobody in 73 years of Formula 1 history had ever managed, winning his mind-boggling 10th Grand Prix in a row. He defeated Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in a mid-race battle on the Scuderia’s home turf, the legendary Autodromo Nazionale Monza, and broke a record set by Sebastian Vettel that stood for nearly a decade.

However, The Pit Straight co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz already talked about this weeks ago. Like everyone else in the F1 world, they assumed it was nearly inevitable Max Verstappen would win the World Championship in 2023 in record-setting fashion.

So instead, they went in search of 10 F1 records Verstappen is unlikely to beat – although they are all theoretically possible, given some extenuating circumstances. Prepare to become intimately familiar with the career statistics of Juan Manuel Fangio…

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

