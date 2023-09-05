Entry List: 2023 Kansas Lottery 200

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will turn to Kansas Speedway, as the first round of the series playoffs comes to a close in the Midwest.

There are 36 trucks entered for the Kansas Lottery 200, so all trucks will qualify, barring any entry list changes

ARCA Menards Series points leader Jesse Love will return to the TRICON Garage No. 1, making his second series start.

Spencer Davis is set to make his first start of the season in the Roper Racing No. 04.

Jennifer Jo Cobb returns to the Truck Series in her own No. 10.

Mason Maggio returns to the series in the No. 22 for AM Racing, making his fifth start of the season.

Chase Janes is set to make his second start of the season, driving the No. 33 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Jack Wood returns to the KBM No. 51, making his eighth start of the season with the team.

Timmy Hill returns to his family owned No. 56 after brother Tyler drove the truck at The Milwaukee Mile.

For the third time this season, Jake Drew drives the Hattori Racing Enterprises No. 61.

Justin Carroll returns to his family-owned No. 90 for his fourth start of the season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 is currently listed without a driver.

The Kansas Lottery 200 gets underway this Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m. ET. Watch live on Fox Sports 1, or tune in to MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

