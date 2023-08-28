Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric Swapping Crew Chiefs

For the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton will trade crew chiefs, Team Penske announced Aug. 28.

Cindric’s new crew chief on his No. 2 for Penske is Brian Wilson, formerly atop the pit box for Burton’s No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing.

Jeremy Bullins, who had worked with Cindric, moves to Burton and the No. 21.

Both drivers are in their sophomore Cup seasons. Burton has two top 10s through 26 races, while Cindric boasts three top 10s.

Cindric and Burton did not make the playoffs, which begin this weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Bullins and Wilson began working with Cindric and Burton, respectively, during their rookie seasons in 2022.

