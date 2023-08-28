Carson Hocevar Joins Legacy for Darlington

Legacy Motor Club has tapped another driver in the Chevrolet system to fill in with the No. 42 for this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway. This time it’s Carson Hocevar, the team announced Aug. 28.

It will be the Michigan native’s second Cup Serstart, with the first coming at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway earlier this year, filling in for Corey LaJoie in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.

Hocevar finished 36th due to a ruptured brake rotor but showed promise early on from within the top 15.

“This is a great opportunity to get some seat time in the Cup Series and help out the team at Legacy MC,” Hocevar said in a team release. “I had the chance earlier this year to race at St. Louis in the Cup Series. I’m looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and the No. 42 team, and if anyone knows how to get around Darlington, Erik Jones does, so it will be great to have him as a teammate.”

“Carson is a very talented driver and has a bright future, we are thankful to Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports and Niece Motorsports for making this happen and look forward to seeing what he can do in the No. 42 this weekend,” Legacy’s Cal Wells added.

As a result of his start in the No. 42 in the Cup race, Hocevar will no longer run the No. 77 for Spire he was scheduled to drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weeked.

Hocevar is currently competing for a championship in the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series playoffs for Niece Motorsports and is ranked fifth in the point standings. He has three wins, nine top-five finishes and 10 top 10s this season.

Hocevar is the third fill-in on the No. 42 team following Noah Gragson‘s release, with Josh Berry driving at Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway, finishing 34th and 22nd respectively, and Mike Rockenfeller piloting the car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Watkins Glen International, finishing 24th and 19th.

