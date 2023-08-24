Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Daytona

Only one race remains in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the fight to make the playoffs heats up at one of NASCAR’s most thrilling tracks.

Both Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers head to Daytona International Speedway for some weekend night racing, with plenty of fireworks to be expected on the track. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series continues their playoffs with a return to the Milwaukee Mile. Here is who will be appearing at the track.

TV Broadcast: Cup action returns to NBC on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The Xfinity race will run on the USA Network on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race will be televised on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Grand Marshal: FAU Men’s Basketball coach Dusty May will give the command for Cup drivers to fire their engines ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. FAU made a Cinderella run through the 2023 NCAA Tournament, making it to the Final Four before falling at the buzzer in the semi-final game against San Diego St. May was also named the 2022-23 CBS Sports Coach of the Year.

Bonnie Blair will serve as the grand marshal for the Truck race at the Milwaukee Mile. Blair was a four-time Olympic gold-medalist for the United States in speed skating.

Honorary Pace Car Driver: Ricky Carmichael will pace the Cup field around the 2.5-mile track before the green flag drops. Carmichael is a five-time Daytona Supercross Champion, as well as a 15-time AMA Supercross champion. Carmichael also made 76 starts between the Xfinity and Truck series.

Honorary Guest: Coca-Cola will bring honorary guest Bobby Finke to the Cup action on Saturday night. Finke won two gold medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s 1500m and 800m freestyle for the US in swimming.

Pre-race Concert: Country music artist Niko Moon will perform the pre-race concert prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Moon began his career by writing songs for the Zac Brown Band and Rascal Flatts.

