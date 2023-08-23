NASCAR Mailbox: Pretenders or Contenders

One race is left to determine the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field as Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick locked themselves in the playoffs. With the playoff field almost set, it’s time to look forward on who will be a contender or pretender for the title hunt.
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas gives his picks on the contenders and the pretenders for the championship on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
