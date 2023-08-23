NASCAR Mailbox: Pretenders or Contenders

One race is left to determine the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field as Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick locked themselves in the playoffs. With the playoff field almost set, it’s time to look forward on who will be a contender or pretender for the title hunt.

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas gives his picks on the contenders and the pretenders for the championship on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

