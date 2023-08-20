Rodney Childers To Miss Cup Race at Watkins Glen

Kevin Harvick will be without longtime crew chief Rodney Childers for today’s (Aug. 20) NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International.

Childers tweeted his absence is due to his mother dealing with a serious medical emergency.

Thankfully, Childers said his mother is in stable condition but she is in the ICU. He also says he’ll be assisting the No. 4 team from the Stewart-Haas Racing war room back in Charlotte.

As for Harvick, he’ll take on the famous upstate New York road course for the final time in his Cup career this afternoon. Engineer Steven Doran will call the race from the pits for the 2014 Cup Series champion.

With Rodney Childers back in NC today, Kevin Harvick engineer Steven Doran will be interim crew chief for Harvick for the race today at Watkins Glen. He was Harvick's interim crew chief for four races last year. https://t.co/SeabnEk2Bz — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 20, 2023



With only two races remaining in the regular season, Harvick is the highest of three drivers currently above the cut line via points (+145).

He will have a lot of cars to pass though, as he starts his No. 4 Ford in 33rd place.

Harvick and his fellow drivers will take the green flag at 3 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by USA Network.

