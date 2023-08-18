Josh Berry Driving Legacy No. 42 at Daytona

Josh Berry will once again drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Legacy Motor Club at Daytona International Speedway, LMC announced Aug. 18.

Berry, a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular for JR Motorsports, has filled in previously for the No. 42 team at Michigan International Speedway, finishing 34th after being involved in an accident.

The 32-year-old has also driven the Hendrick Motorsports Nos. 9 and 48 for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, respectively, acquiring a best career finish of second at the spring Richmond Raceway event.

Berry is filling the void left behind the aftermath of rookie Noah Gragson’s departure due to NASCAR’s indefinite suspension of the driver. Mike Rockenfeller drove the No. 42 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and will do so again this weekend at Watkins Glen International.

This gives Berry an opportunity to get more practice for his much-anticipated jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, when he will take over for Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Ford Mustang at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“I can’t thank everyone enough at Legacy Motor Club enough for giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 42 again next weekend at Daytona,” Berry said. “I haven’t driven these cars on a superspeedway yet, but I’ve got great teammates in Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson that I can lean on throughout the week to be up to speed for Saturday night.”

Berry will make his first Cup start on a superspeedway at Daytona on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. Television broadcasting for the Coke Zero 400 will be provided by NBC.

