Daytona to Dirt saw NASCAR’s dirt ringers out and about in the open-wheel ranks as the Cup Series ran on a bastardized version of open wheel’s holy land.

The Cup Series regular was again out and about racing micro sprints, this time contesting both the winged and non-winged micro sprint divisions at US-24 Speedway in Indiana Friday and Saturday nights (Aug. 11-12).

We have a definite NASCAR VIBE this weekend, as 2-TIME NASCAR CUP CHAMP KYLE BUSCH is racing at US 24 SPEEDWAY along… Posted by US 24 Speedway on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Busch scored top-10 finishes in all four A-mains he contested, qualifying for all four without a provisional. Busch also scored a heat race win and a B-main win Saturday night.

The Truck Series regular ran with the Short Track Super Series at New Egypt Speedway in New Jersey Tuesday night, posting a third-place finish in the A-main.

FEATURE | Stewart finished 3rd from his 10th place starting position tonight here at New Egypt Speedway with the Short Track Super Series. pic.twitter.com/y0TfNQ3tgU — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) August 9, 2023

Friesen’s scheduled modified race at Fonda Speedway in New York Saturday night was rained out.

The former Cup Series regular was in Iowa all week to contest the Knoxville Nationals. Kahne’s Nationals started well with a run from sixth to third in his heat race Wednesday night, but ended up falling from a fifth-place start to 13th in the preliminary feature that night.

Kahne’s results Wednesday enough were able to get him a B-main start Saturday night but that race proved more of the same, with Kahne dropping from third to seventh over the course of 22 laps and failing to transfer to the main event.

The Cup Series regular had arguably the drive of the night in Thursday’s preliminary action at Knoxville, going from seventh to first in the fourth heat race before finishing second in the night’s preliminary feature.

As for Saturday night, it was academic from the drop of the green flag. Larson earned the pole for the Nationals A-main and led all 50 laps en route to a $185,000 win. Larson became both the second driver to lead flag-to-flag in a Nationals A-main (since the event changed to its current 50-lap format) and only the eighth driver to have won multiple Nationals crowns.

Before tonight only 7 drivers owned multiple Knoxville Nationals titles.



Make room for an eighth:



✅ @SteveKinser_Rcg (12)

✅ @DonnySchatz (11)

✅ Doug Wolfgang (5)

✅ @DannyLasoski (4)

✅ Kenny Weld (4)

✅ Mark Kinser (3)

✅ Eddie Leavitt (2)

✅ @KyleLarsonRacin (2) pic.twitter.com/IXcX7wokDB — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) August 13, 2023

The former Cup Series regular ran three races across the state of Iowa this weekend, scoring top-five finishes at Marshalltown Speedway Friday night, Boone Speedway Saturday and Benton County Speedway Sunday.

Also of note, as Daytona to Dirt missed this one a week ago, Stremme swept last weekend at Merritt Speedway in Michigan, scoring modified wins Friday and Saturday night.

Winner Wednesday!🏁 Congratulations to the drivers who carried the TomCat Performance brand to Victory Lane this past… Posted by TomCat Performance on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The former Cup Series regular returned home from SRX duty in time to run his dirt modified over the weekend. Friday night saw Wallace’s red-hot summer continue, as he posted a second-place finish at the Brownstown Bullring in Illinois. Saturday night, however, was the exact opposite. Racing at Ken Schrader’s Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Wallace suffered an engine failure that saw him fail to start the A-main.

As would be expected, Wallace had plenty to say about said engine failure.

To my surprise. My timeline is loaded up with people wanting to know about my parts failure in the motor on Saturday… Posted by Kenny Wallace on Monday, August 14, 2023

