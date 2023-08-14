James Bickford Captures Monday Night Racing Gen4 Ttitle, Chase Cabre Wins Homestead

The Monday Night Racing Gen4 Summer Series ended with a familiar story and one that mirrored how the Superspeedway mini-season ended last week. That is to say, a Cabre, this time Chase as opposed to Cole, won the race but the champion crown was placed on the head of someone deeper in the field.

James Bickford was the one anointed with the title of champion following his eighth-place finish. While Cole and Chase Cabre finished first and second, their effort was not enough to knock Bickford off the top spot with his two wins and three top tens proving too tall of a hill to overcome. Chase Cabre was seven points behind Bickford at the close of the evening.

The night opened with a 63-lap green flag run that ended when Nick Olsen and Michael Fisher made contact on lap 61. Olsen had been rapidly catching Fisher, who was leading the race at the time. Olsen tried to make his move around the outside into turn one but he pinched Fisher too much, hitting the right rear of Fisher’s car and sending both of them sliding through the turn.

The pair got away without too much damage but Fisher’s day would go from bad to worse on the ensuing restart. A poor restart from race leader Brandon Hauff allowed Fisher to retake the lead but Hauff was caught off guard by Fisher’s entry into turn three and slammed into the rear of Fisher, sending him spinning up the track, collecting numerous other drivers, including championship contender Bailey Turner in the process.

A pileup on the restart that was caused by Brandon Brown spinning his wheels and losing control of his #12 Chevrolet preceded another long green flag run. The final caution flew on lap 109 and left a 21-lap sprint to the finish that Cole Cabre grabbed with both hands.

A strong pitstop had gained him three spots, a good restart would lend him one more, promoting him to third, and a squabble between Olsen and Christopher Tate would open the door for him to take control of the race.

As Cole drove away, Chase battled with Olsen, allowing Cole to build up a nearly one-second lead. With ten to go, Chase finally cleared Olsen and began to reel in his brother but ran out of time to give him a proper challenge, falling short of the win, and potentially the title.

