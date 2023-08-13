Michael McDowell put on a clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday (Aug. 13), outlasting Chase Elliott, road course ringers and more to claim his second career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins discuss the No. 34’s victory, how Elliott and the other drivers around the playoff cutline will fare over the next two weeks and the presence of international drivers like Shane van Gisbergen and Kamui Kobayashi in the race as well.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article