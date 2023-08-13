Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Michael McDowell put on a clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday (Aug. 13), outlasting Chase Elliott, road course ringers and more to claim his second career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Adam Cheek and Dalton Hopkins discuss the No. 34’s victory, how Elliott and the other drivers around the playoff cutline will fare over the next two weeks and the presence of international drivers like Shane van Gisbergen and Kamui Kobayashi in the race as well.
