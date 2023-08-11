Through the Gears: Indianapolis Road Course Betting Preview

Derek Yoder fills in for usual host Mark Harris this week for another edition of Through the Gears.

Yoder starts the show by discussing comparable NASCAR Cup Series tracks as usual but quickly jumps into the outright market to point out a few guys that stand out to him at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Yoder then turns to the top 10 market, where he feels a few books have left the door wide open regarding two veteran drivers who have both won on road courses in the past. He then dissects a number of matchups with the first two being underdogs.

To finish the episode, Yoder mentions a group bet that is somewhat being slept on this week, as well as his best bet of the week.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

