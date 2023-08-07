Daytona to Dirt saw NASCAR representation on the clay few and far between, but the drivers that did take to the track racked up big-time results.

The Cup Series regular ran two dirt races during his time in the Midwest this week. Tuesday night (July 31) saw Busch recover from a DNF in his heat race to improve from 13th to seventh in the micro sprint division at Thunder Hill Raceway in Wisconsin.

Saturday night saw Busch strap into a full-size car, wheeling a super late model as part of the annual Wood Tic race at Merritt Speedway in Michigan. Busch struggled across the board, making no progress in his heat race, falling four spots short of a B-main transfer and then finishing 22nd in the feature after starting the race with a promoter’s provisional.

Confirmed… I’m no Kyle Larson. Struggled hard tonight but thanks to Merritt Spwy and all the fans for pilling in the stands! — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) August 6, 2023

The Truck Series regular made one start on the weekend after the weekly modified racing program at Utica-Rome Speedway was rained out Friday night. Saturday night saw Friesen race modifieds at Fonda Speedway in New York, improving from eighth to finish second in the A-main.

2nd place tonight at Fonda Speedway, next we head to New Egypt Speedway on Tuesday for the Short Track Super Series Dirty Jersey 9. Posted by Stewart Friesen on Saturday, August 5, 2023

The former Truck Series regular raced with the Delaware Super Trucks at Georgetown Speedway Thursday night, posting a second-place finish.

The former Cup Series regular headed to Knoxville Raceway in Iowa Friday and Saturday to contest the 360 Nationals. Kahne made the A-main feature Friday night, improving from 17th to 10th in his first career start in the premier national race for 360 sprint cars.

Kahne made forward progress in a B-main Saturday night but failed to transfer, improving from 12th to fifth.

Kahne also ran Monday night in the Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway, running in the top 10 for much of the A-main before fading to 12th.

The Cup Series regular prevailed in arguably the sprint car feature of the year at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Missouri Saturday night, winning his second career IronMan 55 race with a last-lap pass of Logan Schuchart.

. @dirtvision WINNER: @LSchuchart1s and @KyleLarsonRacin Put on an Absolute Show Tonight at @FederatedAP @I55Raceway….Slide Jobs, Lead Swaps, Lap Traffic, and a Drag Race to the Line… at the Stripe it was Larson who Claimed The Win by a Nose!!! pic.twitter.com/2WMvfhTKqt — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) August 6, 2023

Larson became only the fourth driver to win the IronMan 55 multiple times with his triumph.

Larson then raced Monday night, speeding away from the rain-delayed Cup race at Michigan to contest the Front Row Challenge in Iowa. Larson suffered a mechanical failure on the third lap of the A-main, derailing his pursuit of a third consecutive win in the event.

The former Cup Series regular had a busy weekend, running five races in a span of two days. Saturday night went down as a career night for Wallace, who ran four divisions at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Arkansas … and he won three of them.

I just did a once in a lifetime experience and BROKE my own record.I raced in 4 for different classes here in… Posted by Kenny Wallace on Saturday, August 5, 2023

Sunday night saw Wallace return to the familiar Brownstown Bullring in his modified, finishing second in the feature event.

