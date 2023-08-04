Jockey Extends Trackhouse Sponsorship Through 2025

Jockey has extended its partnership with Trackhouse Racing to sponsor the team’s NASCAR Cup Series cars through the 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, Trackhouse announced Aug. 4.

Jockey has sponsored Trackhouse in multiple races for both of the team’s drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, in 2022 and 2023. Trackhouse have yet to achieve a win while sporting Jockey as their primary sponsor.

Jockey also teamed with Trackhouse co-owner and -founder Justin Marks for his NASCAR Xfinity Series start with Kaulig Racing at the Chicago street course.

“We are proud of the work we have done with Jockey both on and off the track,” Marks said in a team release. “Jockey is synonymous with innovation and quality in their products, but their additional focus on community, family and education aligns perfectly with Trackhouse. Jockey is exactly the type of partner Trackhouse Racing had in mind when we started this venture.”

“Jockey is a family-owned company that has been around for generations, and as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, I appreciate the effort it takes and the commitment needed to build a business and brand over such a long time,” Chastain said.

“I love my Jockey apparel,” Suarez added. “Every time I get a new package it’s kind of like opening a gift on Christmas. They are big supporters of Trackhouse and the sport of racing, and I think all our fans will like their clothing as much as Ross and I do.”

Trackhouse and Jockey will get to work in the Cup Series on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET. USA Network will broadcast the race.

