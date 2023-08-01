Conor Daly will pilot the No. 44 for Alpha Prime Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the team announced on Aug. 1.

The Aug. 12 race will mark Daly’s first foray into the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2018 when he made his lone start in the series at Road America.

Currently, the No. 44 is 36th in the owner’s point standings, the second lowest of all full-time entries. If Daly makes the race, he will have competed in all three national NASCAR series in 2023.

Along with his one Xfinity start, Daly also has three starts in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

However, despite his lack of NASCAR experience, Daly is no stranger to Indy. The Indiana native has 20 career NTT IndyCar Series starts at the racetrack between the oval and the road course circuit. In 10 starts on the road course, Daly logged a best finish of fifth there in the first IndyCar event there in 2022.

Daly and the rest of the Xfinity Series field will be at Indy for the Pennzoil 150 on Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET. People can watch it on TV on USA Network or listen in on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network.

