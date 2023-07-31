Linus Lundqvist Substituting for Simon Pagenaud at Nashville

Linus Lundqvist will join Meyer Shank Racing to drive the No. 60 in the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Sunday, Aug. 6 in the NTT IndyCar Series, the team announced July 31

The 2022 Indy NXT champion will make his IndyCar debut.

Lundqvist is the third driver to step in for Simon Pagenaud, who is still recovering from a practice accident at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and has not yet been cleared to return to racing.

The seat was previously filled by Tom Blomqvist at Toronto and Conor Daly at Mid-Ohio and both Iowa Speedway races.

“This is a moment I’ve been dreaming of literally since the start of my career. I could not be more excited about the prospect of finally making my NTT IndyCar Series debut,” Lundqvist said in a team release. “I am extremely grateful to Meyer Shank Racing for this opportunity.

“This will be an incredible experience but also the toughest challenge of my life. Sitting on the sidelines all year, it would be a massive task to join any championship toward the end of the season – let alone the NTT IndyCar Series on the streets of Nashville. There’s been very little time to prepare, but I feel like the sheer excitement of this moment will make up for some of that.”

Daly has the best result of anyone filling in for Pagenaud, finishing 17th at the second Iowa event.

A timetable for Pagenaud’s return still is not known. He has a top finish of 13th this year.

Watch the Indycar debut for Lundqvist on NBC starting at noon ET Sunday, Aug. 6.

