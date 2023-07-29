Sage Karam Finishes 4th, Battles for Lead Late in Career Day at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Sage Karam finished fourth at Road America, a career-best finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The 28-year-old former NTT IndyCar Series driver from Nazareth, Pa., showed speed all weekend, qualifying sixth and maintaining position inside the top-10 for the entire race Saturday (July 29) afternoon in Wisconsin.

Karam briefly had the lead on the penultimate lap after Justin Allgaier slipped on the exit of turn 5. Going into the carousel, Karam moved to the lead, but Sam Mayer came from the outside and put the pair three-wide. Karam held the lead, but then overshot a corner under heavy breaking and slipped from first to fourth.

“Somehow we came out of [the turn] with the lead and you know, it was all good,” Karam said. “Then I was the first one through the speedy dry, was the guinea pig and just had no grip.”

A victory was just out of hand, but Karam was delighted with the result.

“Absolute pleasure of a weekend,” Karam said.

“… These guys are some of the best in the business, and to be out there and being able to fight for a win was something really cool and something I’ll never forget.”

The Sam Hunt Racing duo of Karam and Kaz Grala both showed speed all race, with Grala finishing seventh in a double top 10 for SHR. Karam was full of praise for the team’s performance after the race.

“When you got a fast car like that, it makes the driver’s life easy.”

Karam began a transition from IndyCar to the Xfinity Series in 2021, and reiterated that is where he wants to be.

“I want to be full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and you know, it’s a great experience for me to be able to run up front with those guys.”

He just hopes that this impression will last.

“I just hope this weekend showed that you know, we can run up front with the big dogs and be a contender.”

