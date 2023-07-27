On this week’s edition of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen sits down with AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series pilot Brett Moffitt to discuss his time in the No. 25 so far this season while looking ahead to Road America.

Wyatt Watson also joins the program alongside Stephen Stumpf to recap a wild weekend at Pocono Raceway, from Denny Hamlin‘s victory to quite a bit of discontent throughout the field after Sunday’s (July 23) race.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Wyatt Watson Wyatt Watson has been an avid fan of NASCAR since 2007 at the age of 8. He joined Frontstretch in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter. Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime Stephen Stumpf Stephen Stumpf joined Frontstretch in September 2021 and currently pens the weekly columns 4 Burning Questions and Stat Sheet. He also contributes to Frontstretch with social media, editing and rotating commentary while occasionally serving as an on-site reporter. A Texas native, Stephen started following NASCAR at age 9. Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf. Stephen Stumpf https://frontstretch.com/author/stephens/ Bringing the Heat: Brett Moffitt Talks 1st Season With AM Racing

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article